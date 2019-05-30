Oakley to join Gladeville Middle School staff

By

Missi Oakley will join the Gladeville Middle School staff to serve as a physical education teacher and head girls basketball coach for the upcoming school year.

Oakley has served as an assistant principal at Wilson Central High School for six years. She said she is excited to step back into a teaching and coaching role.

“Being an assistant principal has allowed me to see many aspects of education. I have been blessed and grown from this experience. I love my Wilson Central High School family and will miss them. However, I have deeply missed the reward of working with students. Outside of my parents and grandparents, the most influential people in my life were teachers and coaches. That is why I have decided to once again pursue what I love to do,” said Oakley.

She said she’s thankful to join Gladeville Middle School and looks forward to becoming a part of the community.

“I want to thank Mrs. Wilson and the administration at Gladeville Middle School for this opportunity,” Oakley said.

Gladeville Middle School girls basketball tryouts will take place Wednesday and Thursday at West Wilson Middle School. Rising seventh and eighth graders will try out Wednesday from noon until 3 p.m., and rising sixth graders will try out Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Athletes must bring a current physical dated April 15 or later to try out.

Questions regarding Gladeville Middle School girls basketball should be directed to Oakley at oakleym@wcschools.com.