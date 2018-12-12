Wilson, Lebanon schools receive new state report card

By wpengine

By Angie Mayes

Special to Mt. Juliet News

Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District received a new, redesigned state report card for 2017-18 from the Tennessee Department of Education this week.

The new report card was developed in the past year with educators, parents and community organizations and includes a number of new features based on the feedback, including school ratings, a Spanish translation of the site and additional new data about the performance of different student groups.

The school information was broken down by achievement, growth, chronically out of school, proficiency in English language, ready to graduate and graduation rate.

Scores were given to different group and subgroups, such as race, economically disadvantaged, English as a second language students and those with disabilities. The scores were rated 1-4, and four is the highest score.

The new report card is intended to help families better understand school performance and support student success. The updated design of the report card and information included in the tool, including the new rating system, is based on input the department received as it developed a plan to transition to the new federal education law, the Every Student Succeeds Act, and has several components unique to Tennessee.

This is not the first time the department has published a report card, but this is the first time the report card provides schools with ratings on up to six indicators designated in Tennessee Succeeds, the state’s ESSA plan. These indicators capture different aspects of school performance and include academic achievement, academic growth, chronic absenteeism, progress on English language proficiency and graduation rate. The report card also includes a new measure called the Ready Graduate indicator that looks for students’ readiness for college and career to let families know how well students are prepared for life after graduation.

Ratings are based either on how well the school did overall or how much it improved over the last year; the school receives the higher of the two. The report was also translated into Spanish.

Wilson County

Wilson County’s 20 elementary, middle and high schools were among those on the report card.

“I’m pleased by the performance our district, but we will use this data to identify any areas that need to be worked on,” said Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright. “Ultimately, a quality education is about more than a score, but any information we receive helps us to become better.”

Elementary Schools

Carroll-Oakland School’s overall scores were a 1.7 in achievement, 1.9 in growth, while it scored a 3.1 on chronically out of school and 3 in proficiency in English language.

Gladeville Elementary School’s scores were a 2.8 in achievement, 0.5 in growth, 3.3 in chronically out of school and no score in proficiency in English language.

Lakeview Elementary School’s overall scores were a 3.2 in achievement, a 1.3 in growth, while it scored a 2.7 on chronically out of school and no score in proficiency in English language.

Mt. Juliet Elementary School’s overall scores were a 3.6 in achievement, a 0.5 in growth, while it scored a 3.9 on chronically out of school and a 4 in proficiency in English language.

Rutland Elementary School’s overall scores were a 3.7 in achievement, a 1.7 in growth, while it scored a 2.9 on chronically out of school and a 2.6 in proficiency in English language.

Southside School’s overall scores were a 2.6 in achievement, a 1.7 in growth, while it scored a 2 on chronically out of school and no score in proficiency in English language.

Stoner Creek Elementary School’s overall scores were a 3.5 in achievement, a 3.8 in growth, while it scored a 3.2 on chronically out of school and a 4 proficiency in English language.

Tuckers Crossroads School’s overall scores were a 1.4 in achievement, a 0.4 in growth, while it scored a 2.1 on chronically out of school and no score in proficiency in English language.

Watertown Elementary School’s overall scores were a 2.8 in achievement, a 2.5 in growth, while it scored a 1.1 on chronically out of school and no score in proficiency in English language.

West Elementary School’s overall scores were a 3.3 in achievement, a 3.6 in growth, while it scored a 2.5 on chronically out of school and a 4 in proficiency in English language.

W.A. Wright Elementary School’s overall scores were a 3.1 in achievement, a 3.6 in growth, while it scored a 2.5 on chronically out of school and a 4 in proficiency in English language.

Elzie D. Patton Elementary School’s overall scores were a 3.7 in achievement, a 3.7 in growth, while it scored a 3.8 on chronically out of school and a 4 in proficiency in English language.

Middle Schools

Mt. Juliet Middle School’s overall scores were a 3.2 in achievement, a 0 in growth, while it scored a 2.4 on chronically out of school and a 0 in proficiency in English language.

Watertown Middle School’s overall scores were a 1.8 in achievement, a 2.3 in growth, while it scored a 1.6 on chronically out of school and no score in proficiency in English language.

West Wilson Middle School’s overall scores were a 3.5 in achievement and growth, while it scored a 2.6 on chronically out of school and 0 in proficiency in English language.

High Schools

Lebanon High School’s scores were a 1 in achievement, 3.5 in growth, 3.8 in chronically out of school and a 1 in proficiency in English language. It also received a 2.2 in ready to graduate and a 2.2 in graduation rate.

Mt. Juliet High School scored a 3.2 in achievement, 4 in growth, 2.1 in chronically out of school and no score in proficiency in English language. It also received a 3.6 in ready to graduate and a 3.9 in graduation rate.

Watertown High School scored a 2.6 in achievement, 3.9 in growth, 2.1 in chronically out of school and no score in proficiency in English language. It also received a 3 in ready to graduate and a 4 in graduation rate.

Wilson Central High School scored a 1.6 in achievement, 3.2 in growth, 2 in chronically out of school and a 1.8 in proficiency in English language. It also received a 3.6 in ready to graduate and graduation rate.

Lebanon Special School District

Lebanon Special School District’s six schools were also counted.

“Our administrators, teachers and students across the system work so hard. It is a major accomplishment to have half of the schools in the system recognized by the Tennessee Department of Education as Reward Schools and for the system overall to be classified as exemplary for the second year in a row,” said Lebanon Special School District Director of Schools Scott Benson earlier this year. “I am extremely proud of everyone involved. We will continue to focus on areas of improvement and at the same time celebrate success with our students and teachers.”

Benson said the achievement area was the success rate of English language arts, math and science combined. LSSD officials tallied the numbers and discovered with a 51.9 rating, it had the highest achievement rate from any district in the counties that surround Wilson County.

Elementary Schools

Byers Dowdy Elementary School’s overall scores were a 3 in achievement, a 3.8 in growth, while it scored a 2.8 on chronically out of school and a 3.9 in proficiency in English language.

Coles Ferry Elementary School’s overall scores were a 2.4 in achievement, a 1.8 in growth, while it scored a 2.9 on chronically out of school and a 3 in proficiency in English language.

Sam Houston Elementary School’s overall scores were a 3.6 in achievement, a 2.3 in growth, while scoring a 2.7 on chronically out of school and a 4 in proficiency in English language.

Castle Heights Elementary School’s overall scores were a 3.3 in achievement, a 1.4 in growth, while scoring a 2.3 on chronically out of school and a 4 in proficiency in English language.

Middle Schools

Walter J. Baird Middle School’s overall scores were a 3.8 in achievement, a 3.7 in growth, while scoring a 2 on chronically out of school and a 1 in proficiency in English Language.

Winfree Bryant Middle School’s overall scores were a 2.3 in achievement, a 1.8 in growth, while scoring a 2 on chronically out of school and a 1 in proficiency in English Language.

To view the full report, visit tn.gov/education/data/report-card.html.