Wright recognized as superintendent of the year

By

The Mid-Cumberland Region of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents named Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright as its superintendent of the year for 2019.

The Mid-Cumberland region represents 16 school districts, including Clarksville-Montgomery County, Cheatham County, Dickson County, Franklin Special School District, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lebanon Special School District, Metro-Nashville Public Schools, Murfreesboro City Schools, Rutherford County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Stewart County, the Tennessee School for the Blind, Williamson County Schools, and Wilson County Schools.

Dickson County Director of Schools Danny Weeks said the group selected Wright because of her strong leadership of its organization in the past year.

“Dr. Wright has served as a wonderful mentor to all of the Mid-Cumberland superintendents, especially her service as our legislative contact this year,” Weeks said. “We appreciate her exhaustive efforts, along with her passion for public education.”

As a regional winner, Wright will automatically be one of the nominees for state superintendent of the year, which will be announced in September at the annual Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents Conference.