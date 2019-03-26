Bears hand Purvis 500th coaching win

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet breezed to coach Mark Purvis’ 500th career Friday night 15-0 over Trousdale County in the Wilson County Invitational.

The Golden Bears took any suspense out of the game early with five runs in the first inning and tacked on six more in the third and seventh in the fourth of the five-inning game as Mt. Juliet improved to 7-2 for 2019.

Purvis was a Mt. Juliet second baseman for coach Jerry Flatt before graduating in 1989. He played the same position for Woody Hunt at Cumberland and broke into coaching under the CU legend. With the exception of two seasons, he has coached his alma mater since 2000, taking the Golden Bears to six state tournaments, including a state runner-up in 2009.

Jake Fitzgibbons pitched the first three innings for the win, followed by Warren Lee and Grayson Cole for an inning each. The trio allowed three hits.

Corey Settle drove in six runs on a 4-for-4 night, including a double. Ryan Godwin and Dylan Kasper also collected a pair of hits each as Mt. Juliet finished with 13 hits.

Bears Settle for 7-6 walk-off win over Page

MT. JULIET — Corey Settle’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday night enabled Mt. Juliet to walk off Page 7-6 in the opening game of the Wilson County Invitational.

The Golden Bears jumped to a 3-0 led in the bottom of the second. But Page scored twice in the third and three times in the fifth to go up 5-3. The teams traded single scores in the fifth and sixth before Mt. Juliet won in the seventh to improve to 6-2 for the season.

Parker Van Avery pitched the top of the seventh to win his first decision, striking out two.

Settle singled twice in addition to his double. Christian Stover also had three hits and drove in three runs while Michael Hardy doubled for the Bears, who outhit Page 10-7.