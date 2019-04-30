Bears outscore Dickson on Senior Night

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet celebrated Senior Night with a 7-5 win over Dickson County on Friday night.

The Golden Bears broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning with Matt Johnston’s RBI triple providing the go-ahead score.

That made a winner of reliever Warren Lee, who pulled even at 1-1 with 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief. Parker Van Avery got the final five outs for his second save as Mt. Juliet improved to 20-10. Starter Hayden Robbins allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts in three innings.

Mt. Juliet outhit Dickson County 10-5. Van Avery had three of the hits, including a double. Johnston finished with two RBI.

The Bears faced Hendersonville in their final District 9-AAA series of the season Monday (at Drakes Creek Park) and Tuesday (at MJHS). Mt. Juliet will honor the 2009 state runner-up Bears at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday prior to the 6 o’clock season finale against Rossview.

Two big innings lead to Mt. Juliet win over LHS

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet gained a split of its District 9-AAA series with Lebanon by beat the Blue Devils 10-2 Wednesday night.

Lebanon took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning with an unearned run against Colton Regen. But the Golden Bears bounced back with six in the bottom of the third against Jake Jewell and four (one earned) in the fourth against Austin Brown.

Corey Settle doubled as he, Trey McNeese and Matthew Johnston drove in two Mt. Juliet runs each. McNeese had two of the Golden Bears’ nine hits as they improved to 19-10 for the season and 8-4 in the district.

Regen pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing an unearned run on three hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts. Jake Fitzgibbons worked the final 2 1/3 innings with an unearned run in the seventh on two hits and two walks with six punchouts.

Luke Bradshaw had two of the Blue Devils’ five hits and their only RBI.

Britt pitches Blue Devils past Bears 9-1

Evan Britt held visiting Mt. Juliet to three hits Tuesday night as Lebanon took a 9-1 win at Brent Foster Field.

The Lebanon left-hander struck out eight in the full seven innings, allowing only a run in the sixth inning while the Blue Devil defense was errorless.

Chase Birdwell put the Blue Devils on the board with a second-inning home run over the left-field wall off Grayson Cole, who lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out three to fall to 4-2.

Birdwell banged out three of Lebanon’s eight hits while the Golden Bears committed five errors. Carson Boles doubled and drove in two runs.

Steven Jarrell had two of Mt. Juliet’s hits as the Golden Bears fell to 18-10 for the season and 7-4 in District 9-AAA.

Mt. Juliet run rules Stewarts Creek 16-3

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet rolled to a 16-3 win over Stewarts Creek on Monday night.

The Red Hawks, coached by former Lebanon coach Mike Bartlett, jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but got no more against Sam Simonson, who allowed five hits and six walks while striking out four to improve to 5-0.

Mt. Juliet scored in all four of the Golden Bear at-bats, starting with single runs in the first two innings before taking the lead with two in the third and blowing Stewarts Creek out with 12 in the fourth.

Matthew Johnson tripled as he and Corey Settle each drove in two Mt. Juliet runs on two hits. Dylan Kasper and Tyler Worden had two RBI apiece on two singles while Trey McNeese also singled twice as the Golden Bears improved to 18-9.