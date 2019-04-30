Busy Bears on the track-and-field circuit

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

With the season winding down, Mt. Juliet has been busy in the past couple of weeks.

The Golden Bears and Lady Bears were among 78 teams who competed in the Vol Classic at UT-Knoxville in cold and wet conditions last Saturday.

The 4-by-100 relay team of Colby Martin, Michael Ruttlen, Christian Donatelli and Jamari Sowell won silver in 43.58 seconds.

Henry Griffin won silver in the 800-meter run in 1:59.78.

Jordan Stromquist won bronze in the girls’ 100-meter dash in 12.51 seconds.

The girls’ 4-by-800 relay team of Alex Houston, Jalyn Jenkins, Sydney Jaynes and Elyse Dutch finished fourth in 10:27.03.

Earlier last week, Mt. Juliet’s girls won the District 9-AAA championship for the fourth straight year at Hendersonville with 151 points.

Stromquist was named girls’ most valuable athlete after winning the 100, 200 and long jump and finishing second in the triple jump.