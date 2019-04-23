Carney leaves Wilson Central for Mt. Pleasant

By Andy Reed

Chris Carney is leaving Wilson Central to become boys’ basketball coach at Mt. Pleasant.

Carney, 31, will finish the school year on the WCHS faculty before finishing his move to the Maury County school this summer.

“He did a good job for us,” WCHS athletic director Chip Bevis said Friday. “We wish him well.”

Carney came to Wilson Central in 2016 from Portland and posted a three-year record of 38-46 with the Wildcats, including 10-18 this past season.

Bevis said the search for a replacement is under way.