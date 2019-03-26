Central girls bounce back from Station Camp disappointment

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

Staff Reports

GLADEVILLE – The Wilson Central Lady Wildcat tennis team raced out to a 3-0 lead after doubles play last season in its match at Siegel.

The Lady Wildcats needed just two of the six singles matches to get the team win – they got one.

Last season, Savannah Westbrook held a 6-2 lead before dropping a heartbreaking 8-6 loss that clinched the match for Siegel.

Westbrook put that memory behind her pretty quickly as the senior paired with classmate Sydney Miller for an 8-3 doubles win followed by an 8-0 victory at one singles that led Wilson Central to a 7-2 win on Wednesday.

Wilson Central (4-0) once again claimed all the doubles courts, but this time grabbed four of the six singles matches.

Westbrook believes the team’s improvement in singles was a difference maker in Wednesday’s matchup.

“It means a lot, and I’m proud of our team for getting this win because I know how good we are in doubles, but it shows how we’ve improved in singles,” Westbrook said.

“They (Siegel) have a really strong singles team, and I felt like we handled them today.”

Westbrook and Miller handled Siegel’s Lauren Meyer and Lauren Murray 8-3 at No. 1 doubles.

Wilson Central seniors Makayla Posey and Kaylee Wilson followed suit with a swift 8-1 win over Molly Kate Merryman Catalina Kapamas at three doubles.

Lady Wildcat senior Abby Moser and junior Kiersten Moss overcame an early 3-0 deficit to topple Siegel’s Elizabeth Baum and Abi Watts 8-5 at No. 2 doubles.

Siegel battled back with wins at two and three singles before Westbrook’s victory put Wilson Central one point away from the win.

This set up Moss who for the second time this season clinched the win for the Lady Wildcats with an 8-4 win at No. 4 singles over Chandler Herring.

“I’m so proud of her (Kiersten) and how the entire team has grown so much, and it’s so amazing seeing where the team was freshman year to where we are now,” Westbrook said

“We are a completely different team now physically, mentally, and emotionally, and it’s amazing to see how everyone has improved.”

Posey dropped Watts for an 8-1 win at No. 5 singles, while Wilson picked up the final Wilson Central point with an 8-3 win over Merryman.

The Wildcats dropped its first match of the season with a 6-3 setback against the Stars.

Siegel claimed all three doubles points, but Wilson Central (3-1) managed to split the singles matches.

Siegel’s Hussain Alzubaidi and Drew Elliot broke open a 4-all match with an 8-4 win over sophomore AJ Hughes and senior Michael Mercante.

Kyle Chandler and Hasan Malik dropped Wilson Central freshmen Sean Brown and Blaine Smith 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.

Siegel polished off doubles with an 8-4 win over Caleb Brown and Charlie Ewing.

Mercante took on Alzubaidi at one singles, as the Siegel senior claimed the final two games in an 8-6 win.

Mercante was slated to play Alzubaidi during their sophomore years in the state tournament before Alzubaidi withdrew due to illness.

Three Wildcat freshmen managed to put Wilson Central on the board with singles wins.

Sean Brown ran out to a 5-0 lead before claiming an 8-3 win at No. 4 singles giving Wilson Central its first point.

Smith ripped off the final three games en route to claiming and 8-5 win over Siegel’s Lucas Moss at No. 5 singles.

Ewing controlled most of the action at No. 6 singles, leading 6-3 before Siegel’s Kyu Kim made a furious comeback.

Kim grabbed five of the next seven games to force a tiebreaker, and proceeded to quickly claim the first six points of the tiebreaker.

Facing five match points, Ewing battled back and took the last eight points for an 9-8(6) win.

“I thought the boys team did some very good things today, and really fought well even when our backs were against the wall,” Wilson Central coach Ryan Jent said.

“We have some work to do in terms of strokes, but the heart is absolutely there.”