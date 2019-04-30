Chase can’t reign in the rain

By wpengine

By Larry Woody

Correspondent

After a long off-season, young Mt. Juliet racer Chase Johnson was itching to get back on the track and pick up where he left off last year – being crowned the youngest champion in any major division in the 60-year history of Fairgrounds Speedway.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature has applied the brakes.

First, the season opener was rained out, then last Saturday’s second event was also a washout.

“It’s very frustrating,” says Chase, a seventh-grader at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy who recently turned 13. Last year, at age 12, Chase became the youngest winner of a feature race, then followed it up by becoming the track’s youngest champ when he claimed the Pro Late Model title.

“We worked all winter getting our cars ready,” he says, “and so far we haven’t been able to run a lap.”

The frustrations transcend state boundaries. Not only have both of the Fairgrounds’ first two events fell victim to bad weather, so have the first two races at Huntsville (Ala.) Speedway where Chase was also planning to run.

“Both times we drove all the way down there, then had to turn around and come home,” he says. “I know there’s nothing anyone can do about it, but it sure is frustrating to get ready to race, then have it cancelled.”

If the two points races can’t be made up later in the season, losing two events from an already-abbreviated schedule puts more pressure on each of the remaining races. If a driver gets in a hole, he has less opportunity to climb out.

But pressure is nothing new for Chase. He has been living up to high expectations for some time. As he noted a couple of years ago, some of the track’s veteran drivers considered him “just a kid in a driver’s suit.”

Now they know better, and with a championship under his belt, the expectations will continue to grow.

“I don’t plan to do anything different this season,” Chase says, reflecting on last year’s title run. “I’d like to be a little more consistent and win more races, but that will always be my goal.”

In addition to chasing a second Pro Late Model crown, Chase will also compete for the track’s SuperTruck championship.

“I don’t think it will be too much,” he says about the challenge of pulling double-duty. “I like to race – the more the better – and I’ve got a lot of great people helping me.”

Chase, who collected more trophies than he can count in Quarter-Midget racing before moving up to stock cars, has caught the attention – and admiration – of some long-time Fairgrounds Speedway observers.

Terrell Davis, owner and editor of Middle Tennessee Racing News, says Chase could fit in the mold of such notable stars as Darrell Waltrip, Bobby Hamilton and Sterling Marlin.

“Chase Johnson is one of the most impressive young racers I’ve ever seen,” Davis says.

“He handles himself well on and off the track, and has the talent and the competitive spirit to climb a long way up the racing ladder.”

“He’s a good little racer,” says dad Andy, who won the Speedway’s Pro Mod championship in 1997 and the premier Late Model title in 2008. “He works hard at it. I’m proud of him.”

Chase’s sponsors include R.C. Complete Auto & Paint, Action Homes, Parker Brothers Window Tinting, Matts Transmissions and Barrett’s Garage and Wrecker Service.

“Everything is in place for another good year,” he says. “I can’t wait to get on the track.”

+++

Highland Rim: Lebanon’s Hunter Wright won the Legends season opener at Highland Rim Speedway as he launches defense of his series championship.

Wright is also competing in the track’s Pro Late Model Division, in which he is second in the standings. Hartsville’s Garrett Dies is third.

For complete point standings and information about the schedule and tickets, visit the track’s website.

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.