Golden Bears shine on TV with 16th straight win

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet showed its wares on MyTV30 Friday night and dominated Station Camp 17-1 for the Golden Bears’ 16th straight win.

The Bears led 22-10 following the first quarter, 38-21 at halftime and 56-34 through three periods as they improved to 17-1 for the season and 6-0 in District 9-AAA.

Will Pruitt poured in three 3-pointers to lead Mt. Juliet with 19 points while Gage Wells added 11. J.C. Crawford notched nine points and Gavin wilson eight as each sank a pair of threes. Bryan Aiken scored six points while Taj Mason finished with five, Riggs Abner four, Ryan McIntosh and Jacob Burge two apiece and Isaac Thomson a free throw.

Kavon Blankenship sank all six of his free throws as he totaled 22 points for the Bison, who fell to 14-5, 4-2.

Mt. Juliet played host to rival Wilson Central on Tuesday night and will travel to Lebanon to open the second half of the district round robin at 6:30 p.m. Friday.