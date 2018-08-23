Hylick’s five TDs power MJCA past Grace Christian 48-6

By Jared Felkins

By Michael Minor

Correspondent

MT. JULIET — Darius Hylick filled another stat line Friday night with five touchdowns to power Mt. Juliet Christian to a season-opening 48-6 win over Franklin Grace Christian at Suey Field.

Hylick ran for 201 yards on 10arries and caught a 27-yard pass.

Christian Link made his debut at quarterback and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Logan Collier. Link completed half of his 14 passes for 99 yards.

Kameron Curtis ran for 39 yards on three carries while Justin Carney collected four yards on a pair of carries. Jamarion Thomas caught a 10-yard pass.

Gavin Forsha returned one of his two interceptions for touchdowns while Jack Crouch also picked off a pass.

Six of Carter Branim’s extra-point attempts sailed through the uprights.

The Saints scored the first touchdown within the first few plays of the game, and later intercepted the ball from the Lions on the defense’s own 9-yard line and ran for their second touchdown. The Saints then intercepted the ball with 22 seconds left in the first quarter and completed a 50-yard run for a touchdown ending the first quarter with a leading score of 28-0.

It was 48-0 by halftime.

Grace got on the board in the third quarter

“It is a good first game,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said. “We have a good group of guys who got to come out and play under the lights for real. It’s just good high school football.”

“Ours boys are young, but they are very talented. Better than they know,” Grace coach Rusty Smith said. “These boys are natural leaders and we may have lost, but we want them to know life is not about winning or losing, it is about the relationships we create through life.”

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Watertown’s Robinson Stadium next Friday for the Purple Tigers’ home opener at 7 p.m.