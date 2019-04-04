Lady Bears beat Lebanon 7-1

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

Laney Tucker had four hits and Kaileigh Billington drove in four runs to lead Mt. Juliet past host Lebanon 7-1 Thursday.

Tucker turned in three singles and a double. Billington singled in a first-inning run and doubled to clear the bases in the sixth. Karah Ward singled in a run and Tucker and Gabby Faccadio each delivered an RBI double during a three-run second inning.

Alyssa Costley surrendered four Lebanon hits for the win, walking two and striking out eight.

Addison Fuller took the loss, surrendering six earned runs on 12 hits and four walks as the Lady Devils dropped to 8-6 for the season and 1-2 in District 9-AAA.

Tucker, Billington, Faccadio and Costley each collected multiple hits for Mt. Juliet.

Madi Kimble walked and scored Lebanon’s run on Aaryn Grace Lester’s triple in the fourth inning. Alaina Smith singled twice and Kyleigh Burton doubled.