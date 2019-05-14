Lady Bears capture 9-AAA championship

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

Mt. Juliet scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday night to break a tie and win the District 9-AAA championship 8-6 over Wilson Central at Lebanon.

The Lady Bears built a 6-1 lead through three innings on a two-run homer by Kailey Brimm and a two-out RBI single by Kara Hood. Laney Tucker’s RBI brought Mt. Juliet into a 1-1 tie in the first.

But the Lady Wildcats got back in the game on one swing from freshman Taelor Chang, who blasted a grand slam to bring Wilson Central into a 6-6 tie. Central took its 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk to Shelby Moore.

Makayla Draper’s RBI single broke the tie in the fifth and Kaileigh Billington’s sacrifice fly to center added the insurance run.

With the win, Mt. Juliet played host to Springfield while Wilson Central travele to Clarksville in Region 5-AAA first-round games Monday with the winners meeting Wednesday for the championship. Monday’s winners also qualified for Friday’s sectional.

Wilson Central advanced to the district final with a 6-2 win over Station Camp earlier in the evening. The teams were tied 2-2 after the first inning.

Station Camp reached the loser’s bracket final by overpowering host Lebanon 9-2 Thursday as the Lady Bison blasted five home runs, including four in a seven-run third inning.

Mt. Juliet edges Wilson Central 4-3

Laney Tucker’s two-out single to right field scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Mt. Juliet edged Wilson Central 4-3 in the District 9-AAA winner’s bracket final Wednesday night at Lebanon.

Wilson Central jumped to a 2-0 lead on RBI doubles by Kaylee Richetto and Emily Rowe. Mt. Juliet answered in the bottom of the first for a 2-2 tie.

Mt. Juliet failed to score despite loading the bases in the fourth inning. But Makayla Draper homered to center field to lift the Lady Bears to a 3-2 lead in the fifth.

Richetto answered with a shot to right-center to lead off the sixth, tying the score 3-3.

Lady Bears stop Station Camp 6-2

Mt. Juliet scored four first-inning runs Tuesday and went on to defeat Station Camp 6-2 in the District 9-AAA tournament at Lebanon.

Camryn Cernuto led off the Mt. Juliet first inning with a single and scored on Karah Hood’s fielder’s choice. Gabby Faccadio followed with a single before Kaileigh Billington drove in another run on a fielder’s choice. Faccadio scored on a wild pitch and Makayla Draper singled in the inning’s final run.

Draper homered in the seventh before Ryleigh Osborne walked and scored the final run on a sixth-inning error.

Cernuto had three singles while Faccadio and Kailey Brimm each finished with two.