Lady Bears outscore Station Camp

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

MT. JULIET — Reghan Grimes, Tondriannha Davis and Emma Palmer combined to score 58 points Friday night to lead Mt. Juliet to a 70-58 win over Station Camp.

Grimes, a freshman forward, led the Lady Bears with 22 points while center Palmer put in 19 and Davis 17, including three 3-pointers, as Mt. Juliet improved to 15-3 for the season and 5-1 in District 9-AAA.

The Lady Bears led 20-10 following the first quarter, 40-24 at halftime and 54-38 through three periods.

Ryleigh Osborne sank a pair of triples as she and Nevaeh Majors each scored six for Mt. Juliet.

Olivia Delk drained a pair of threes as she and Faith Eubank threw in 13 points apiece for Station Camp.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Wilson Central at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.