Lady Bears survive Lebanon miss 51-49

Staff Reports

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet survived a missed Lebanon layup in the final second Friday night to escape with a 51-49 win in the District 9-AAA opener for both teams before a loud crowd at MJHS.

The Lady Bears led 13-11 following the first quarter before Lebanon took a 28-25 advantage into halftime. Mt. Juliet clung to a 42-41 edge going into the fourth as the winners won their sixth straight following two opening losses in the TSSAA Hall of Champions games.

“It was just a battle,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said after his Devilettes dropped to 4-3. “It was back and forth. I don’t know if a lead ever stretched beyond five or six points the whole night.”

Lebanon forced a turnover with a second to play under the Devilettes’ offensive basket. But LHS missed a wide-open layup.

“We’ve really had some knock-down, drag-out with them the last four or five times we’ve played them,” Mt. Juliet coach Chris Fryer said. “The fans are getting their money’s worth.

“Lebanon has a lot of good starters, good players. It’s never going to be easy. Anytime we play them, it’s going to be nip and tuck.”

Tondrianna Davis drained three 3-pointers to lead the Lady Bears with 16 points while center Emma Palmer put in 14, freshman forward Reghan Grimes 11 and point guard Nevaeh Majors 10.

“This early in the season, playing a big district game is tough when you’re trying to get better,” Fryer said. “Hopefully, as the season goes along, we’ll get better with our halfcourt offense. We’re still a work in progress.”

Allissa Mulaski led Lebanon with 13 points while Aaryn Grace Lester added 11 as each threw in three triples. Christaney Brookshire scored seven. Anne Marie Heidebreicht hit a pair of threes as she and Addie Porter scored six apiece while Kiri Steverson, Rebecca Brown and Avery Harris had two each.

Both teams will return to district action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday – Lebanon at Hendersonville and Mt. Juliet at home against Gallatin.

Richetto’s 26 leads

Lady Wildcats past

Hendersonville

GLADEVILLE — Sydnee Richetto racked up 26 points, sinking four three-pointers, to lead Wilson Central past visiting Hendersonville 58-30 in the District 9-AAA opener Friday night.

The Lady Wildcats led 13-5 following the first quarter, 27-12 at halftime and 49-20 through three periods as Central improved to 6-1.

In addition to her scoring, Richetto also had five steals. Nicole Brill tossed in 10 points while Gracen Robinson scored six. Jasmin Angel finished with five points and nine rebounds while Miyaunna Cason and Dottie McSpadden each spun in a three, Gracie Clark and Teoria Woods two apiece and Sydney Dalton a free throw.

No one scored in double figures for the Lady Commandos, who fell to 2-4

Central remained at home Tuesday night to face Hendersonville’s arch-rival, Beech, and will travel to Lebanon on Friday.