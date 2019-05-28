Lady Wildcats’ run ends at Dickson County 5-2

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

DICKSON — Dickson County turned back Wilson Central at the door of the state tournament with a 5-2 sectional win Friday afternoon.

The Lady Cougars broke a scoreless tie with a fourth-inning fielder’s choice. But the big blow as a two-out three-run double in the bottom of the fifth.

Central got a run back in the top of the sixth when Kaylee Richetto’s sacrifice fly scored her sister, Sydnee, who had doubled off the center-field fence.

Dickson County got a damaging run in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out hit for a 6-1 lead.

The Lady Wildcats got their final run in the seventh when Grayce Guethlein walked. Her courtesy runner, Rylee Younggren, scored on a hit to right field by Alaina Morris, but it wasn’t enough as Central finished a 25-15-2 season.