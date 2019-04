By Jared Felkins

National Pro Fastpitch vice president Gaye Lynn Wilson (white shirt on front row from left), Mt. Juliet High athletic director Mike Duncan, MJHS assistant coach Haley Knepp, Wilson County schools director Donna Wright, head coach Kevin Costley and assistant coach Desiree Kasper participate in the ribbon cutting for the Lady Bears’ new indoor facility Monday. They are backed by current and former MJ softball players and supporters.