Mt. Juliet native Caleb Cotham named Reds assistant pitching coach

By Jared Felkins

Caleb Cotham, Mt. Juliet High Class of 2006, has been named assistant pitching coach for the Cincinnati Reds where he will focus on analyical data under his former Vanderbilt pitching coach, Derek Johnson.

Cotham, 31, was named to the position Jan. 2. He pitched for the Reds in 2016 before a knee injury ended his career. He came to Cincinnati from the New York Yankees in a trade for closer Aroldis Chapman following the 2015 season. He posted a 7.15 earned-run average over 35 seasons in two seasons with the Reds and Yankees.