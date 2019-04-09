Mt. Juliet overpowers Wilson Central 7-1

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

GLADEVILLE — Mt. Juliet used the long ball and a five-run third inning to overpower host Wilson Central 7-1 Thursday.

Gabby Faccadio blasted a first-inning home run. Kailey Brimm blasted a three-run shot in the third while Makayla Draper and Ryleigh Osborne (on a double) also had RBI.

Alyssa Costley coasted to victory with three hits allowed and six strikeouts in seven innings.

Sidney Link took the loss, surrendering 11 hits in seven innings for Central.

Draper had three hits while Costley and Osborne had two each for Mt. Juliet.

Kaylee Richetto had two of Wilson Central’s three hits.

Lady Wildcats outscore Lebanon 10-6

Wilson Central outscored host Lebanon 10-6 Tuesday evening.

The Lady Wildcats built a 3-0 lead midway through the second inning. Lebanon came back with four in the bottom half to go up 4-3. But Central tied the score in the fourth and used a six-run fifth to take a 10-4 lead. The Lady Devils got two back in the sixth before falling to 8-7 for the season, 1-3 in District 9-AAA.

Central outhit Lebanon 15-10, including four singles by Sydnee Richetto, who drove in a run. Mekayla Marshall knocked in two runs on three singles while Kaylee Richetto racked up two singles and an RBI. Freshman Alli Johnson hit a two-run double. Sidney Link doubled and singled while Kenzey Meador singled twice. Freshman Taelor Chang chipped in a double as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 3-1 in the district and 9-3-2 overall.

Madi Kimble doubled twice for the Lady Devils, one of which scored two runs in the second inning. She also picked up another RBI when she reached on an error. Anna Bennett tripled off the wall in right field and singled. Casey Fox collected an RBI double in the second inning while Aaryn Grace Lester supplied an RBI single and Bailey Lasater a sixth-inning sacrifice fly. Brizeida Chavez and Alaina Smith doubled while freshman Aly Dickerson and Addie Grace Porter singled.

Link pitched the full seven innings for Central, allowing three earned runs and four walks while striking out three to bring her record to 6-2.