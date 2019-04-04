Mt. Juliet sweeps Central in 9-AAA series

By Jared Felkins

Fitzgibbons pitches 1-0 gem

MT. JULIET — Jake Fitzgibbons pitched a complete-game three-hitter and Mt. Juliet scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday night as the Golden Bears completed the two-game District 9-AAA series sweep of Wilson Central.

The junior left-hander walked four and struck out 10 in seven innings to improve his record to 2-0 and Mt. Juliet’s to 9-4 for the season, 4-0 in the district.

Grayson Cole doubled in the sixth and scored on Matt Johnston’s double against Hayden Baker, who allowed four hits in two innings of relief of starter Nick Baker, who surrendered five hits and three walks while striking out four in four frames of work.

Johnston had two doubles for Mt. Juliet while Dylan Kasper and Corey Settle each singled twice.

Gabe Jennings doubled for the Wildcats, who fell to 7-5 for the season and 2-2 in the district.

Bears beat Wildcats 5-3

GLADEVILLE — Dylan Kasper drove in two runs to back Grayson Cole in Mt. Juliet’s 5-3 win at arch-rival Wilson Central on a chilly Tuesday night.

Kasper singled twice and doubled as Mt. Juliet scored three times in the top of the second inning after falling behind 1-0 in the first. The Golden Bears tacked on single scores in the third and fourth which proved to be the difference after Wilson Central scored twice in the sixth.

Cole pitched five innings, allowing a run on two hits and four walks while striking out 10 as he improved to 2-0 and Mt. Juliet to 8-4 for the season, 3-0 in District 9-AAA pending the teams’ rematch at Mt. Juliet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Colton Regan gave up the Wildcat runs in the sixth before Warren Lee struck out four over the final two frames for his first save.

Thomas Fullerton singled twice and Steven Jarrell once as each drove in a Mt. Juliet run. Nelson Buckland blasted a triple to deep right field in the fourth.

Matthew Jenkinson gave up nine of Mt. Juliet’s 10 hits and all five runs in four innings of work to take the loss. Gary Denton tossed two innings and Blaine Mabry one.

Gabe Jennings doubled and singled to lead Central’s six-hit attack.