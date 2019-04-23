Wildcats complete sweep of Lebanon

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central completed a two-game District 9-AAA sweep of Lebanon 5-2 Wednesday night.

The Wildcats jumped to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with one of the scores coming on Gabe Jennings’ homer. Kameron Bond’s two-run single came during a three-run third as Central built a 5-1 lead.

That was enough for Nick Baker, who allowed both Lebanon runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Hayden Baker pitched the final two scoreless innings, surrendering a couple of hits, as the Wildcats climbed to 14-9 for the season and 5-5 in the district.

Jake Jewell allowed all of Central’s runs (four earned) on six hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Tyler Wiggins allowed two hits over the final two scoreless innings as the Blue Devils dropped to 10-14, 4-6.

Lebanon scored in the second and sixth innings as Thomas Bryan and Copeland Bradford drove in the runs from opposite ends of the batting order.

Jackson Odette doubled as he and Bond banged out two hits each from opposite ends of Wilson Central’s batting order as the Wildcats collected eight hits.

Luke Bradshaw banged out two of Lebanon’s nine hits.

Beech completes series sweep of Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET — Beech completed a two-game District 9-AAA sweep of Mt. Juliet with a 6-3 win Wednesday night.

After trading first-inning runs, the Buccaneers nicked the Golden Bears to death with single scores in innings 3-5 before tacking on two more in the sixth, more than enough to survive Mt. Juliet’s two-run seventh as MJ slipped to 17-9 for the season and 7-3 in the district.

Jake Fitzgibbons allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in three innings to fall to 2-1. Hayden Robbins gave up an unearned run during his two innings before Warren Lee worked the final two, surrendering the two in the sixth as Mt. Juliet committed three errors.

Mt. Juliet notched nine singles, including three by Trey McNeese and two each by Corey Settle and Steven Jarrell. Dylan Kasper had a sacrifice fly and Matthew Johnston the other RBI.

Wilson Central outscores Lebanon 10-6

Wilson Central took the lead with a three-run fifth inning and put Lebanon away with five in the sixth of a 10-6 win at LHS’ Brent Foster Field on Tuesday night.

The game was tied 2-2 when Central, which took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Gabe Jennings’ RBI single, surged in front 5-2. Luke Bradshaw blasted a home run against the scoreboard beyond the right-field wall to bring the Blue Devils to within two before the Wildcats, playing for the first time in almost a week, put five across in the sixth.

Matthew Jenkinson pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out nine. Gary Denton recorded the final five outs, giving up a pair of unearned scores in the seventh.

Austin Brown pitched two innings in relief of starter Evan Britt and took the loss, allowing eight runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks. Britt surrendered two runs on just one hit in three innings, but walked five while fanning five. J.D. Usrey allowed a hit over two scoreless innings to finish up.

Wilson Central outhit Lebanon 8-7. Jackson Odette and Kameron Bond each doubled twice and Jenkinson once. Blaine Mabry singled twice. Jennings finished with two RBI.

Chase Birdwell drove in two Blue Devil runs while Ty Bailey doubled. Corey Jones cracked two singles.

Big Beech sixth inning beats Bears 5-3

HENDERSONVILLE — A four-run sixth inning boosted Beech past visiting Mt. Juliet 5-3 Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers wiped out a 1-0 Mt. Juliet lead with the uprising against Grayson Cole, who survived and pitched the full six innings but fell to 4-1. He allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out four.

Mt. Juliet scored once in the third inning and twice in the seventh, finishing with seven hits as the Golden Bears slipped to 17-8 for the season and 7-2 in District 9-AAA going into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. rematch at MJHS.

Tyler Worden drove in two Mt. Juliet runs on as many hits while Dylan Kasper had the other RBI. Michael Hardy and Steven Jarrell doubled.

Friendship overpowers MJCA in two-game sweep

Friendship Christian completed a two-game sweep of visiting Mt. Juliet Christian 13-1 Tuesday night.

Brothers Camden and Tarver Hayslip homered for the Commanders, who climbed to 20-6 for the season.

Friendship led 11-0 through two innings as Tarver Hayslip drove in four runs, Hayden Alexander three and Jared Dickey two. The Hayslip brothers had three hits each, including a double. Dickey doubled and singled while Alexander added two singles. Braden Reece, who will join Tarver Hayslip, Daniel Lucas and former Friendship infielder Joseph McNamee at Trevecca next season, also doubled as the Commanders cracked 12 hits.

Mt. Juliet Christian was held to two hits against Justin Seagraves, who walked two and struck out six in the five-inning game.

Jack Crouch drove in Justin Matthews with Mt. Juliet Christian’s run in the third inning.

Friendship was coming off a 22-6 win at MJCA on Monday.

A 15-run second inning built a 22-0 lead as Reece homered twice and Lucas, Dickey, Jackson Eskew and Ethan Raymer once each. Dickey, Seagraves and Camden Hayslip doubled. Dickey and Reese each racked up three hits while Seagraves, Lucas, Eskew and Tarver Hayslip had two apiece as Friendship finished with 18 hits.

Raymer and Reece each drove in four runs while Dickey had three RBI and Seagraves, Alexander, Lucas and Eskew two apiece.

Mt. Juliet Christian scored in the fourth and scored four in the fifth as the Saints notched nine hits, including home runs by Russell Prater and Dylan Boehm. Prater and Kam Curtis doubled. Prater produced three hits while Curtis and Boehm had two apiece. Boehm drove in two runs.

Reece pitched two innings before Connor Graves threw the final three for Friendship.

Andrew Burgess and Tanner Hollingsworth combined to threw three shutout innings in relief for Mt. Juliet Christian.