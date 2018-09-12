Wildcats outlast lightning, Bobcats for first victory

By mtjulietintern

By Jake Hood

Correspondent

NASHVILLE — Wilson Central traveled to John Overton in search of its first win Friday night, and the Wildcats came away with just that in a 14-7 slugfest at Nick Coutras Field.

Overton, coming off of a win against Stewarts Creek, held its homecoming Friday night, as well. It was a rain-and penalty-plagued game, including a one-hour lightning delay and 27 penalties.

The first quarter flew by, as neither team was able to find the end zone. The ball lived around midfield until Bobcats running back Adams Diomande rushed the ball up to the Wilson Central 3-yard line on an untimed play.

On the first play of the second quarter, Overton quarterback Sam Mast fumbled a snap that was recovered by Wilson Central’s Dawson Ray. The following drive by Wilson Central ended with a Tristan Lewis punt, but the weather did not cooperate for the rest of the quarter. After four minutes of pouring rain, the officials took a lightning delay with 2:49 left in the second. Lightning would continue to push the game farther and farther into the night, as play did not resume until about 8:30 p.m. with a half of football yet to be played.

The rain delay brought what seemed to be a different Wilson Central team onto the field. After halftime, Wildcat kicker Ezra Widelock gave Wilson Central the ball back with his successful onside kick. Thirty-six seconds later, running back Garrett Todd put the Wildcats on the board 6-0 with 57-yard touchdown run. Widelock’s extra point was no good, however. With about seven minutes to go in the third, the Wildcats answered again with a 19-yard quarterback keeper by senior Dylan Carpenter. Carpenter then completed the two-point conversion that put the Wildcats up 14-0 halfway through the third quarter. Mast and the Bobcats battled back to 14-7 two minutes later on a 1-yard touchdown run. The rest of the third quarter was quiet, and the game drew 12 minutes away from the first Wildcat win of the season.

The fourth quarter was quiet until Overton’s last drive of the game. The Bobcats marched from the Wildcat 40 all the way to the 10. On fourth and nine with 1:14 left in the game, Sam Mast was unable to find a receiver, sealing the Wildcats’ first win.

This brought Wilson Central to 1-3, and Overton fell to 1-3 on the year.

Wilson Central moves on to take on Mt. Juliet High School in its biggest game on the year Friday, and John Overton will play its third-straight home game against Smyrna.