Wilson Central girls win inaugural home track meet

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central played host to a track meet for the first time ever Saturday with Lebanon, Station Camp and Siegel providing competition.

The Lady Wildcats won with 79 points while Wilson Central’s boys were third with 61.

Here are Wilson Central’s results:

GIRLS

High jump—2. Olivia Lanius, 5-0

Long jump—1. Jaycie Hitt, 15-10

Triple jump—1. Jaycie Hitt, 30-8.25; 2. Morgan Bailey, 30-5

Discus—1. Zoe Vlk, 108-6.5; 5. Lex Atwood, 52-8.5

Shot put—1. Zoe Vlk, 40-11; 5. Lex Atwood, 21-1.5

4-by-800 relay—2. Wilson Central (Kaitlyn Randolph, Mia Jones, Bethany Farber, Makeena Merkley), 12:19.08

100 hurdles—1. Morgan Bailey, :16.67; 3. Olivia Lanius, :18.69

100 meters—7. Hannah Chandler, :14.71; 8. AlyssaTeigen, :15.17

4-by-400 relay—3. Wilson Central (Alyssa Tiegen, Ellie Scoby, Nia Jones, Hannah Chandler), 2:13.02

1,600 meters—5. Elina Malancea, 6:16.27; 9. Mia Jones, 6:42.4; 12. Bethany Farber, 6:51.18; 14. Alexis Garcia, 7:01.61

4-by-100 relay—3. Wilson Central (Alyssa Teigen, Hannah Chandler, Jaycie Hitt, Morgan Bailey), :56.87

400 meters—3. Madeline Bittle, 1:01.04; 5. Makeena Merkley, 1:14.61; 8. Kelley Adelsberger, 1:20.6; 9. Christine Evans, 1:20.94

300 hurdles—2. Mackenzie Abigt-Hansen, :56.91

800 meters—2. Kaitlyn Randolph, 2:58.59; 3. Isabelle Simon, 3:06.27

200 meters—4. Jaycie Hitt, :28.98; 5. Madeline Bittle, :29.86; 9. Alyssa Teigen, :32.95; 10. Nia Jones, :33.84

3,200 meters—2. Elina Malancea, 13:32.33

4-by-400 relay—2. Wilson Central (Jaycie Hitt, Mackenzie Abigt-Hansen, Makeena Merkley, Madeline Bittle), 5:06.24

BOYS

Long jump—1. Garrett Todd, 20-10; 9. Clayton Duke, 16-0; 10. Nolan Edwards, 15-11

Discus—5. Michael Bengston, 77-2; 7. Miguel Padilla, 65-4

Shot put—2. DeVante McBroom, 38-3; 7. Miguel Padilla, 26-5.5

4-by-800 relay—3. Wilson Central A (Andrew Farber, Austin Garcia, Elliott Hughes, Russell Riggan), 8:52.8; 5. Wilson Central B (Jason Block, Ian Richards, Palmer Baines, Nicholas Vongsamphahn), 9:42.51

100 meters—2. Garrett Todd, :11.62; 5. DeVante McBroom, :11.99; 7. Ben Vongsamphahn (:12.10); 12. Malachi Clemmons, :12.58

4-by-200 relay—1. Wilson Central A (Ben Vongsamphahn, DeVante McBroom, Malachi Clemmons, Sterling Melancon), 1:39.89; 5. Wilson Central B (Clayton Duke, Okewusi Ayomitide, Kellan Marshall, Nolan Edwards), 1:44.7

1,600 meters—2. Andrew Farber, 4:53.7; 3. Russell Riggan, 4:53.96; 4. Jason Block, 4:54.63; 5. Alex Galligan, 4:55.09; 6. Austin Garcia, 5:07.67; 7. Jacob Harzbecker, 5:09.88; 11. Tristan Lee, 5:16.53; 18. Will Stride, 5:28.56; 21. Austin Cupp, 5:43.32

4-by-100 relay—1. Wilson Central A (Garrett Todd, DeVante McBroom, Malachi Clemmons, Sterling Malancon), :45.667; 3. Wilson Central B (Ben Vongsamphahn, Clayton Duke, Okewusi Ayomitide, Nolan Edwards), :48.77

400 meters—2. Javon Weir, :55.91; 5. Kellan Marshall, 1:00.42; 6. Ian Richards, 1:01.05; 8. Ethan Dredge, 1:04.74

800 meters—5. Elliott Hughes, 2:13.13; 7. Jacob Harzbecker, 2:21.35; 8. Palmer Baines, 2:28.86

200 meters—1. Sterling Melancon, :22.38 (school record); 7. Malachi Clemmons, :25.02; 10. Nolan Edwards, :25.55; 12. Okewusi Ayomitide, :25.85

3,200 meters—4. Alex Galligan, 10:30.08; 5. Jason Block, 10:48.04; 6. Andrew Farber, 10:55.58; 9. Will Stride, 12:05.76; 10. Ethan Garcia, 12:28.1

4-by-400 relay—2. Wilson Central A (Sterling Melancon, Elliott Hughes, Russell Riggan, Javon Weir), 3:48.47; 4. Wilson Central B (Kellan Marshall, Ethan Dredge, Ian Dredge, Nolan Edwards), 4:11.26

Wilson Central will next compete in the Hardin Valley Invitational in Knoxville on March 30.