Winfree Bryant’s Teeter named boys’ hoops coach at Wilson Central

By Andy Reed

Winfree Bryant Middle School basketball coach Michael Teeter has been named head boys’ basketball coach at Wilson Central High School, WCHS athletic director Chip Bevis confirmed Tuesday night.

Teeter is a former Friendship Christian basketball and football star whose mother, Deanna, is the Lady Commanders’ winningest hoops coach.

Before coming to Winfree Bryant, Teeter coached the boys at Watertown Middle. He was also at Wilson Central on Troy Bond’s staff in the early 2010s.

“He’s local,” Bevis said. “He knows the community. He has experienced with Central.

“Has a good background, good family, just a lot of things we were looking for.”

Teeter replaces Chris Carney, who left the school after three seasons last month to take the position at Mt. Pleasant. He will become the Wildcats’ fourth coach since the school opened in 2001, but the third since Bond left for Oakland in 2015.