Wildcat wrestlers win two tourneys as Kramer collects 600th coaching victory

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

Wilson Central enjoyed a busy holiday season which included two tournament championships and coach John Kramer’s 600th career dual win.

The Wildcats went 5-0 to win a dual tournament in Huntsville, Ala., defeating Coffee County, Sparkman, Huntsville, Bartlett and defending Alabama state champion Bob Jones in the finals.

Central went to Rossview and posted an 81-0 win over Kenwood, an 84-0 shutout of Montgomery Central (Kramer’s 600th), Northeast 71-12 and No. 7-ranked Rossview 52-18. The Wildcats also won their annual Bussey-Dickerson Invitational.

Central’s Hunter Borders won the 113-pound championship and was named outstanding wrestler for lightweights. Teammates joining Borders in the first-place column were Grant Fetters at 120 pounds, Steven Fisak at 126, T.H. Oakley at 132, Cullen Belcher at 145, Alex Pergande at 152, Levi Stone at 160 and Michael Kramer at 285.

Finishing second were Michael Mercante at 106, Cole Fort at 138 and Jesse Richardson at 220.

Avery Warnock, at 120, and Matthew Hills, at 182, were third.