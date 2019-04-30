Cameron named CASA volunteer of the year

By

Chris Cameron, of Mt. Juliet, was named Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates’ advocate of the year for his dedication to the program and to the children who come to the attention of CASA through the court system.

Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates has recruited and trained volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children for the past 31 years.

Annually, an award is given to one exceptional volunteer advocate, one who goes above and beyond and one who challenges and pushes the envelope.

Cameron has served as a volunteer advocate for six years, and during this time, he was an advocate for 12 children and donated several hours of his time, along with countless miles, to the organization.

“Wilson County CASA depends on volunteers like Chris to fulfill the role of a court advocate for children who are navigating the court system as a result of being abused or neglected,” said Cathey Sweeney, executive director of Wilson County CASA. “Children come to the attention of the Department of Children’s Services as a result of reported abuse or neglect, then are routed through the court system where a CASA volunteer may then be assigned to advocate for the child. Volunteer advocates remain on the child’s case for the duration that they are before the court.”

Other award recipients included:

• Public Defender Shelley Thompson Gardner received the community champion award.

• Lee Roy Campbell received the spirit award.

• David Chamberlain received the heart of CASA award.

• Jenni Bond received the extraordinary service award.

• Lee Campbell received the pinnacle award.

• Brittany Ash was named rookie of the year.

• staff program director Diana Haines was presented with a 10-year service award.

Wilson County CASA currently has 85 volunteers, but more are needed. Contact the CASA office at 615-443-2002 or visit wilsoncountycasa.org to find out how to become involved or to make a financial contribution so someone else can be trained. The next training session is scheduled to begin in June.