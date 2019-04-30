Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By

POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

May 1

Everyone’s Wilson National Day of Prayer Celebration

6 p.m.

Everyone’s Wilson will hold a celebration Wednesday, May 1 from 6-8 p.m. in honor of the National Day of Prayer at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit everyoneswilson.org.

May 2

Wilson County Retired Teachers’ Association meeting

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Retired Teachers’ Association will hold its last meeting of the year Thursday, May 2 at 10 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene in Lebanon. The community service project will be a donation of items to Wilson County’s New Leash on Life. Lunch will be served after the meeting by the WCRTA’s hospitality and social committee. Next year’s dues may be paid at the meeting. Call 615-218-7058 for more information.

The Big Payback Wilson County Event

11 a.m.

The Big Payback Wilson County event to encourage online donations for local nonprofits will be Thursday, May 2 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lebanon Square. The event will feature food trucks, live music, mascots, a poster contest and games. Additional prize money will be awarded to nonprofits that receive donations during the event. To reserve a tent or for more information, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, May 2 from noon until 5 p.m. at Active Life Chiropractic & Rehabilitation at 12920 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Kindergarten Night at Rutland Elementary School

4 p.m.

Kindergarten Night will be Thursday, May 2 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Rutland Elementary School. The event will provide an opportunity for parents and students to meet some of the teachers and staff and learn more about what to expect for the upcoming school year.

Wilson County Day of Prayer

6 p.m.

The National Day of Prayer will be observed in Wilson County on Thursday, May 2 from 6-7 p.m. at Love’s Way Church at 310 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon.

Watertown High School Spring Concert Band and Choir Concert

6 p.m.

The Watertown High School spring concert band and choir concert will be Thursday, May 2 at 6 p.m. at the school in the auditorium. Donations will be appreciated.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Weight-Loss Surgery Seminar

6 p.m.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon will hold a weight-loss surgery seminar Thursday, May 2 from 6-7 p.m. and on the first Thursday of each month at the hospital at 1411 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Those attending should use the outpatient center entrance. Registration is available at tennovaweightloss.com or by calling 615-443-2560. Participants should register at least one day before the seminar.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

May 3

Redneck Rumble

10 a.m.

The fifth-annual spring Redneck Rumble car show and swap meet will be Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4, beginning at 10 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. General admission passes are $15, and show entry, which includes a driver pass, is $25. Camping is available for $50 per person and includes daily admission. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Songs4Students

7 p.m.

Songs4Students, a benefit for Stoner Creek Elementary School’s Parent-Teacher Organization, will be Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at Hermitage Golf Course at 3939 Old Hickory Blvd. in Old Hickory. It will feature an evening of songs from four top songwriters, stories, hors d’oeurves, a cash bar, silent and live auctions. General admission tickets are $45 or a VIP table for eight, including two bottles of wine, is $500. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. For sponsorship and auction donation information, email songs4studentsbenefit@gmail.com.

Encore Theatre presents “Crossing Delancey”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “Crossing Delancey,” a romantic comedy, Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, May 5 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just east of State Route 109, in Mt. Juliet. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for seniors 60 and older. For tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com. To reserve seats and pay at the door, call 615-598-8950.

May 4

Twin States Iris Society Show and Rhizome Sale

7 a.m.

Twin States Iris Society’s annual juried show and rhizome sale will be Saturday, May 4 at Walter J. Baird Middle School at 131 WBJ Pride Lane in Lebanon. Judging will be from 7-10 a.m. Rhizomes will be available for sale from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The show will be from 2-4 p.m. A youth horticulture division will be featured for those younger than 18 years old. For information, contact Carol Dillard at cdillardrn@att.net.

Ducky Derby

10 a.m.

The fourth-annual Ducky Derby fundraiser event to benefit the Wilson County Community Help Center will be Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at the bridge on U.S. 231. For $5, participants can adopt a racing duck, and the owner of the winning duck will get a $2,500 purse. The second-place duck will win $1,500, while the third-place duck will bring in $750. The last duck’s owner will win $100. Adoption tickets are $5 each and are currently on sale at the Wilson County Community Help Center at 203 W. High St. in Lebanon and through help center board members. Participants must be 18 years old or older to participate but do not have to be present to win. For more information, call 615-449-1856, email director@helpwilsoncounty.org or visit wilsoncountyhelpcenter.org.

Cumberland University Commencement Ceremony

10 a.m.

Cumberland University officials said the largest class in school history will graduate Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. in a commencement ceremony on campus. Cumberland’s May commencement ceremony will honor 594 total graduates. For more information on Cumberland’s 2019 commencement ceremony, visit cumberland.edu/commencement2019.

Spring Fling at the Plantation

10 a.m.

Spring Fling at the Plantation will be Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 5 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Watermelon Moon Farm at 10575 Trousdale Ferry Pike in Lebanon. The event will feature vendors, a historic home tour, decorating ideas, antiques, vintage jewelry and clothing, farm animals, a gift shop, food trucks and more. Admission is $3 per person, and children 10 and younger will be admitted for free. For more information, call 615-444-2356 or visit watermelonmoonfarm.com.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

May 2

Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, May 2 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, May 2 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

May 3

Wilson County Road Commission meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, May 3 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office in Lebanon. The Wilson County Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately after the Road Commission meeting.

May 6

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission town hall meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will hold a town hall meeting Monday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

– Staff Reports