Leadership Wilson alumni hear about current projects

By Jared Felkins

jfelkins@lebanondemocrat.com

About 300 Leadership Wilson alumni who represented each class since the first in 1994 turned out last Wednesday to hear about the current class’ projects, honor a Lebanon engineer and generally catch up with classmates to support the nonprofit organization during the group’s annual luncheon at Tuckers Gap Event Center in Lebanon.

Leadership Wilson serves to identify, train and motivate individual citizens in community leadership. Leadership Wilson is a nonprofit community leadership organization that serves the community and educates leaders in Wilson County. Each year, about 30 participants from the business, education, civic, religious and government communities of Wilson County are provided a comprehensive leadership training opportunity through experiential learning, daylong seminars, group discussions, field trips and retreats, which creates a forum to exchange ideas and discuss areas of interest. Each class presents the opportunity to understand and analyze a particularly important segment of the county, including government, health care and social services, agriculture, business and industry, public safety, education and quality of life.

At the luncheon, Leadership Wilson director emeritus Lucy Lee presented the commitment to leadership award to Rob Porter, an engineer and founding member of Civil Site Design.

“This person is still active in the community,” Lee said. “This person is still active in Leadership Wilson.

“He’s been here for 40 years, and let me just drop some names of things he’s been involved in building – Opryland Hotel, Providence in Mt. Juliet and there’s this little stadium where a lot of stuff is going on this weekend called Nissan Stadium…Opry Mills and the Five Oaks community in Lebanon – just a few small projects.”

Porter, a member of Leadership Wilson’s class of 2002, has served on the Mt. Juliet Little League board of directors, Leadership Wilson board of directors, a past president of the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club, was a Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce chairman’s award recipient, a Wilson County Community Foundation board member, United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland board of directors member, Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board member and a member of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the class of 2019 then showcased their projects either underway or in the works.

The team of Heather Schreader, Scott Walters, Britney Wilkerson, Emily Gannon, Becky Smith and Ryan Morris discussed the iGuardian project. The iGuardian program is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and presents programs within schools about the dangers of internet and social media use among children. An iGuardian event sponsored by Leadership Wilson will be Aug. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lebanon High School.

The team of Ryan Bennett, Ben Collier, Richard Felts, Sheridan Henson, Cale Mitchell and Clint Teasley presented a project on adult recreation. The group organized the revitalization and fundraising for Hobbs Field in Lebanon to be used for recreation adult-league softball. The group created a nonprofit organization and also raised funds for Empower Me and the Wilson County Senior Citizens Action Network.

The WilCo Sparks of Kindness team was made up of David Block, Diana Cavender, Karen Moore, Bonnie Ryan, Lanee Young and Betty Williams. The group solicited the help of Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty and Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings to proclaim May 8 as Kindness Day in Wilson County. Throughout the day, the group will stuff busses at Don Fox Community Park in Lebanon and the Providence Kroger in Mt. Juliet to collect food for Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District’s backpack programs. Through May 7, donations may be dropped off at CedarStone Bank and Wilson Bank & Trust’s main office in Lebanon and North Mt. Juliet Road office in Mt. Juliet. The group also had Be Kind license plates made that are for sale for $20 each to further raise funds for the backpack programs.

The Pick TN team was made up of Brianna Burden, Phillip Lacy, Julie Miller Wilson, Tom Walsh, Jay Morris and Kyle Heckman. Pick TN offers free guitar lessons for children, and free guitars for those who stick with the program with eight or more lessons.

The Music and Memories team consisted of Shea Hutsenpiller, Myro Kuzmyn, Scott McCrae, Christine New and Jennifer Hamblen. The team created the Music and Memories concert for senior citizens, which was Tuesday at Tuckers Gap Event Center in Lebanon. The event attracted about 200 senior citizens and raised about $18,500 for the Wilson County SCAN program. The money will allow SCAN to double the number of seniors it serves throughout Wilson County.

More information about each project is included in a video that accompanies this story at lebanondemocrat.com and at The Democrat’s YouTube channel.