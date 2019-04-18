Martindale nominated for adult Governor’s Volunteer Stars award

By

Mary Martindale was nominated for adult Wilson County Governor’s Volunteer Stars award, and Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto honored her recently.

Martindale received three separate nominations, including one from Cynthia Sharp, who nominated Martindale for the honor for the volunteer work she does at Rutland Elementary School.

“Mary is a person who constantly looks for new ways to help in whatever situation she finds herself in,” Sharp said. “She quickly began to find more and more ways to contribute to the students and teachers at Rutland.

“In Rutland’s two libraries, Mary comes at least two to three days a week to shelve books. But she also helps classes take reading tests and helps both students and teachers find books. She has been my most reliable volunteer at our book fairs, helping raise money to fund our library. Not only that, but she donates her own money to students who don’t have quite enough to buy the book they want. In addition, she is my go-to volunteer for all of our reading promotion events in the library.

“People have told Mary that she should sign up as a substitute teacher and get paid, since she is always at school. But, she says she wants to give back, and that is why she is doing all she does. When Mary isn’t volunteering at Rutland, you’ll find her volunteering at the Nashville Zoo, the Animal Rescue Corps Emergency Shelter in Lebanon or at the women’s group at Del Webb in Mt. Juliet.

“I have never worked with such a dedicated and passionate volunteer. She loves our students. She teaches, organizes, encourages, finds resources, gives gifts and does whatever needs to be done to benefit both the students and teachers at Rutland. Students and teachers alike know they are believed in by Mary Martindale.”

Sandi Gaddes said, “Mary volunteers three to five days a week, donating not only hours of her time but purchasing and donating items for school, teachers, office or students. She tirelessly helps anywhere she is asked and needed and does whatever is asked of her with a smile on her face. She even makes lesson plans to help with special education students and takes working with them seriously. Her exuberance, selflessness and smile are infectious, and she truly has a giving spirit.”

Jennifer Boyles said, “In addition to the time she spends in my classroom, Mary also works with a second-grade teacher running one of her small guided reading groups. She spends countless hours planning the lessons herself. Mary simply loves to work with children, support teachers and does so with energy, kindness and love for all of us at Rutland.”

Hutto said, “Congratulations Mary. Thank you so much for everything that you do for the students and teachers of Rutland Elementary School. You are an inspiration to everyone. Keep up the great work.”

Each year, in conjunction with the Governor’s Volunteer Stars award program, one youth and one adult in each of Tennessee’s participating counties are selected to attend the governor’s banquet and be honored for their volunteer work.

In Wilson County, all nominees are recognized. For 2018, 10 nominations of six youth and four adults were received.

“We were fortunate enough to have Wilson Bank & Trust sponsor our award plaques again this year,” Hutto said. “They also sponsored a ticket to the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet, where our nominees and winners were honored for their volunteer work.”