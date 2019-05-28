PHOEBE Connections holds scholarship banquet

By

PHOEBE Connections held its annual scholarship banquet May 14 at First Baptist Church in Lebanon.

PHOEBE Connections is a nonprofit widows’ support group that raises money annually for children of widows in Wilson County. This year, the group awarded 13 scholarships worth $2,000 each. Former PHOEBE scholarship recipient Matthew Baines, of Lebanon, gave an inspiring keynote presentation.

Veronica Mixon, who will attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham; Tawny Ashworth, who will attend the University of Tennessee; Samantha Austin, who will attend Tennessee Tech University; Sabrina Austin who will attend Rhodes College; Jillian Austin, who will attend Rhodes College; Lee Gannaway, who will attend Cumberland University; Jourdin Parks-Bell, who will attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; Damon Smith, who will attend the University of Tennessee; Cori Johnson, who will attend Cumberland University; Benjamin Yates, who will attend Lee University; Alexander Ayers, who will attend Cumberland University, Destiny Barnes, who will attend Cumberland University; and Zachary Scott, who will attend Tennessee Tech University, each received scholarships.

Since 2016, the group has awarded $51,000 in scholarships.