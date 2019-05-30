Stories & Strings for Dreams to benefit Empower Me

By

Music stars are set to hit the stage June 15 at the Capitol Theatre for the Stories & Strings for Dreams event to benefit Empower Me.

The evening of music will feature a songwriter’s round and a concert. It will also include hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and silent auction.

“We are so excited to have these amazing musicians showcase their talents for all of us to enjoy. We are grateful to each of these artists who are helping us raise funds for our programs to enhance the lives of our individuals with disabilities,” said Empower Me executive director Michelle Hill.

The event emcee will be LuLu Roman, who is best known as the most-requested woman cast member on the long running hit television show, “Hee Haw.” With a career that has spanned more than 40 years, Roman is also known for her accomplished and celebrated songwriting, singing and sense of humor around the the world.

The songwriter’s round will include Kayley Hill and Lebanon’s own Kason Lester. Hill participated in season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice.” She is currently working on recording her debut EP, and recently released her new single, “Just Thought You Should Know.” Her sound was compared to Jewel, Dolly Parton and Patty Griffin, while she incorporates her own fresh take on country music.

Lester was born and raised in Lebanon. Taking a little bit of country and a little bit of rock n’ roll, as a singer-songwriter, Lester combines Southern roots with rock vibes to create his own unique sound. Lester made the top 40 on American Idol this year and continues to perform across the country.

After the songwriter’s round ends, a concert will take place, featuring Ricky Cook and Linda Davis.

Born and raised in Oakdale, Cook was a sought-after American saddlebred champion horse trainer before he pursued his musical career. Cook started writing songs at 7 years old thanks to the encouragement and advice of his songwriter grandmother. Other lifelong influences like Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn inspired him to work toward success. Cook’s first single, “Thanks A Lot Loretta,” from the debut CD of the same title, paid homage to his mentor and broke into the country chart. His second release is currently climbing the charts on country radio.

Best known for her hit “Does He Love You” with country superstar Reba McEntire, which earned her a Grammy for best vocal collaboration, Davis is well known as a song stylist around Music City. Through the year, the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame member has played to sold-out crowds with the likes of Garth Brooks, George Strait, McEntire, and Kenny Rogers just to name a few. In 2016, Davis and her family, including husband Lang Scott, and daughters, Hillary Scott, of Lady Antebellum, and Rylee Scott, released the critically acclaimed, two-time Grammy winning album, Hillary Scott and the Scott Family – Love Remains.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $50 for reserved-table seating. Some sponsorship opportunities are also still available. Visit storiesandstringsfordreams.eventbrite.com to buy tickets and support Empower Me.

Empower Me has served more than 10,000 children and young adults with disabilities over the past 21 years. The individuals have various disabilities, including autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, cancer, ADHD, Bipolar disorder, blindness, deafness, epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorder from physical or sexual abuse. Empower Me offers them a summer camp and other year-round opportunities to enjoy their lives in a supportive and loving environment. For more information about Empower Me, visit empowermecenter.com.