Tennessee state parks to hold National Trails Day hikes

By

NASHVILLE – Tennessee state parks will celebrate National Trails Day on June 1 with free guided hikes at all 56 state parks.

At Cedars of Lebanon State Park, a National Trails Day hike will take place June 1 from 2:30-4 p.m. at the newly acquired Sadie Ford Heritage Farm to seek what the new property has to offer. The hike will be open to all ages, but it is not an ADA accessible trail or good for strollers. No dogs will be allowed on the hike. Parking is limited, and participants are asked to carpool as much as possible. Participants will meet at the Sadie Ford Heritage Farm and Art Center. Cedars of Lebanon State Park is at 328 Cedar Forest Road in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-443-2769 or email park ranger Shauna Bridgers at shauna.bridgers@tn.gov.

Cedars of Lebanon will also feature a beautification event June 1 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Nature Center. Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothing and footwear and bring water. Tennessee Promise hours will be honored for students. For more information, call 615-443-2769 or email park ranger Bill Loewer at bill.loewer@tn.gov.

A cleanup hike will be June 1 from 8-11 a.m. at Long Hunter State Park. Participants will meet in the Volunteer Trail parking lot at 1600 Bakers Grove Road in Hermitage. The group will hike about two miles on the Volunteer Trail to clean up trash along the trail that has floated in from Percy Priest Lake. Trash bags, litter-getters and gloves will be provided. It’s possible hikers will be off trail among the grass and trees, so they should dress appropriately. Participants should also bring water, snacks, bug spray and sunscreen. Sign up at tnspateparks.com/parks/events/long-hunter. For more information, call 615-885-2422 or email park ranger Jeffrey Sweeney at jeffrey.sweeney@tn.gov.

This will be the third of the state parks’ signature hikes this year, following First Day Hikes in January and Spring Hikes in March. Thus far, 4,787 park visitors have participated in the hikes.

“This is an opportunity for people to feel connected to nature and to learn about a Tennessee state park at the same time with the guidance of a park ranger,” said Anne Marshall, acting deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Whether you’re interested in a park’s history, seeing incredible views or taking a challenging trek, our parks give everyone that feeling that you can’t get anywhere else.”

The American Hiking Society designates the first Saturday in June as National Trails Day as a day of public events aimed at advocacy and trail service. Last year, 108,947 people participated in 1,203 events across 50 states.

Tennessee state parks will offer a variety of ranger-led hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes or trail cleanup hikes. With more than 1,000 miles of trails, ranging from easy paved trails to rugged backcountry trails to scenic waterways, the state parks have something for everyone.

For more information about the hikes, visit tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/national-trails-day-hikes.