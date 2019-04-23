The Big Payback attracts 39 nonprofits in Wilson County

By

NASHVILLE – A record number of area nonprofits, including 39 based in Wilson County, are busy preparing for the Big Payback’s sixth annual 24-hour online giving day.

A total of 964 Middle Tennessee nonprofits – including schools and religious institutions – from 35 counties will participate May 2 in the Big Payback, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Participating nonprofits from Wilson County include the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center, Cedar Seniors, Cedarcroft Home, Charis Health Center, Compassionate Hands, Cumberland University, the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee, Empower Me Day Camp, Encore Theatre Co., Fiddlers Grove Foundation, Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park, General Assembly of the Church of God, Healing Broken Vessels, Heroes 4 Hope, Hickory Hill Farm, Historic Lebanon Tomorrow, Leadership Middle Tennessee, Lebanon Senior Citizens Center, the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization, Mt. Juliet Senior Citizens Service Center, myLIFEspeaks, the Nathar Foundation, New Leash on Life, Old Friends Senior Dogs Sanctuary, Prospect, Wilson County Emergency Services Rehab 23, Rest Stop Ministries, Sherry’s Run, Small World, Tennessee Artist’s Guild, the Joe Beretta Foundation, United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland, Wilson Books from Birth, Wilson County Black History Committee, Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates, Wilson County Civic League, Wilson County Community Foundation, Wilson County Community Help Center and Wilson County Salvation Army.

“This charitable event will help area and local nonprofits raise much-needed dollars and bring awareness to a number of pressing needs in our community,” said Bob Black, chairman of the Community Foundation of Wilson County, as he encouraged countywide participation.

Nonprofits and the general public can also participate in the Big Payback in person. The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and the Community Foundation of Wilson County will play host to a lunchtime party-like event May 2 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lebanon Public Square that will feature food trucks, entertainment and exhibits that focus on local nonprofits.

The record total includes 118 organizations that represent 23 counties that will participate in the Big Payback for the first time. Categories will include human services, education, community improvement, arts and culture, youth development, animal welfare, health, housing and shelter and the environment.

The Big Payback is a communitywide online giving day designed to give the public the opportunity to pay back the nonprofits that make communities better places. Starting May 2 at midnight, there will be 24 hours to make donations to a wide swath of participating local nonprofits at thebigpayback.org.

In its first five events, the Big Payback helped organizations raise more than $12.5 million in donations, as well as foster 24,716 first-time gifts, making possible awareness of and solutions to pressing needs in local communities.

Last year’s event raised a record of more than $3.1 million in donations from 22,071 total gifts.

“The Big Payback’s slogan is ‘Live Here. Give Here’ and provides an easy and fun way for our community to show our local pride and give back,” said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

“Nonprofits do life-changing work every day across Middle Tennessee, and it’s important we recognize the positive impact they have in our own backyards by supporting their efforts. It’s hard to imagine where we’d be without them and their work.”

Gifts to nonprofits from the public will be boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of the Big Payback, and an online leaderboard will track donations in real time.

Donors will be able to search and select organizations based on location and focus area, Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size with ease, from $10 and higher.

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, regardless of whether they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit cfmt.org.